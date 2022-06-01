VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 269,495 shares.The stock last traded at $97.03 and had previously closed at $99.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 109,501 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.