VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 25,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 269,495 shares.The stock last traded at $97.03 and had previously closed at $99.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 109,501 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

