Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.14 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

