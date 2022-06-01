Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 71,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,795. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

