Vanilla Network Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $728,824.98 and $1,554.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.96 or 0.03160822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00446953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

