VeChain Market Cap Hits $2.02 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $216.24 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008835 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

