Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.06.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.84. 1,717,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,416. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,294,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

