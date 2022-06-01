Veil (VEIL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $346.00

Veil (VEIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $435,762.31 and approximately $346.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.47 or 0.99896196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00197349 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00090519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00117476 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00193489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

