VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 303,656 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $256,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,841 shares of company stock worth $2,923,098. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.30. 6,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

