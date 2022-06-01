Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,307,558 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Verizon Communications worth $361,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,707 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

