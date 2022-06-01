Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $268.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

