Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. Viasat posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Viasat by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

