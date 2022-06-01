Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 21,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,687. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

