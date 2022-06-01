Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 28,223 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Monroe Capital worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

