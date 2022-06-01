Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 3,314 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

