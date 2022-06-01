Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 17,795 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $289,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $711,730. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWM. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:SWM opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.