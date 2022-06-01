Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 119,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 469,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

