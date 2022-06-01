Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 421,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

