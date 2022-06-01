Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

