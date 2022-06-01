Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

