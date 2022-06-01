Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRZN opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $611,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $274,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

