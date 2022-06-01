Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

WMT traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $350.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,257 shares of company stock valued at $34,228,013. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

