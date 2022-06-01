Warp Finance (WARP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,295.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $179,230.69 and approximately $103,295.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $38.35 or 0.00121577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

