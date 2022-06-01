Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 24,630 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.28% of Nautilus worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 845.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Nautilus by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

