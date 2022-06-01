Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

