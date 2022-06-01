Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

MRK opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

