Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Achieves $3.43 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $3.43 million and $272,581.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 833.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.76 or 0.10339973 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00459441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031601 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

