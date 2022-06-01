Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will post $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the lowest is $3.19 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,588 shares of company stock worth $1,232,192. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,699. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.