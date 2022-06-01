Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) recently:

5/17/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Exchange Income was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$56.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.00.

5/12/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

5/12/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

5/11/2022 – Exchange Income was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.00.

5/4/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EIF opened at C$47.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.53. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$37.79 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.0599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

