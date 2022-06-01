Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $97.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:WELL traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.93. 37,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,708. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

