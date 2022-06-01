Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,271. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.