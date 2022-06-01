Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,271. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wendy’s (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
