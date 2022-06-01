WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Up 29.5% in May

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCC traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. 22,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.07. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $93.80 and a 52-week high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

