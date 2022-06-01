Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.88. Western Digital reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. 112,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

