Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Up 39.6% in May

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

WES stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 3.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,830,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

