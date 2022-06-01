Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

NVO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,720. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

