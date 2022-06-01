Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $95.23. 140,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,118. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.