Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after acquiring an additional 162,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $11,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after buying an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $9,452,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of TM stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.55. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.05 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

