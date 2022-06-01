Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,857,000 after purchasing an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,210. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

