Whiteheart (WHITE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,581.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $130.86 or 0.00411989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $32,581.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.96 or 0.03160822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00446953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

