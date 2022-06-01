Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,850. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.07 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

