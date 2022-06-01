Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 4.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,333,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.