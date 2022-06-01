Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101,040 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,984,352. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $542.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

