Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 836 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of BlackLine worth $23,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,307. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

