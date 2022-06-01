Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.59.

FB traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.04. 299,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,225,116. The company has a market cap of $527.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

