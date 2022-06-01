Wing (WING) Market Cap Achieves $40.01 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 700.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.81 or 0.12397081 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00460167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.