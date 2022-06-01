Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). Workiva reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $93,153,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 23.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $46,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,043. Workiva has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.52.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.