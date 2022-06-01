Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up to $73.01

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $75.44. Workiva shares last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 1,668 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 182.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,153,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

