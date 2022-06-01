Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.