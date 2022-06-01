Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $51.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.39. 20,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,704. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

