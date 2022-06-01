Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.51. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.