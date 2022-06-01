Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Holdings Lifted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.88% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,562. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

